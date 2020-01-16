Jonathan Faddis Sells 515 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $76,920.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Faddis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $165,572.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $168,300.44.

On Monday, October 28th, Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total transaction of $171,670.18.

On Thursday, October 24th, Jonathan Faddis sold 818 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.91, for a total transaction of $117,718.38.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $144.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 116.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $100.59 and a 1-year high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.28.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

