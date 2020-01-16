JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Position Boosted by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,094 shares during the period. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN accounts for 10.9% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Arlington Partners LLC owned approximately 0.69% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $17,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 22.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 11.3% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 8,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.9% in the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 11,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,428,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,138. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.83. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $26.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.