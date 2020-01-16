JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Position Boosted by Arlington Partners LLC

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,094 shares during the period. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN accounts for 10.9% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Arlington Partners LLC owned approximately 0.69% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $17,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 22.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 11.3% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 8,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.9% in the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 11,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,428,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,138. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.83. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $26.28.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit