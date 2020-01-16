JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €135.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAP. Barclays set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Independent Research set a €123.00 ($143.02) target price on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €144.00 ($167.44) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €142.00 ($165.12) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €130.05 ($151.22).

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €122.54 ($142.49) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €121.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €115.97. The company has a market cap of $151.11 billion and a PE ratio of 43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39. SAP has a twelve month low of €86.04 ($100.05) and a twelve month high of €125.00 ($145.35).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

