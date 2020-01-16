JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) EVP Peter Scher Sells 21,949 Shares

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,427.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,842.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $136.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $98.09 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.98. The company has a market capitalization of $435.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

