JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) EVP Peter Scher Sells 21,949 Shares

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,427.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,842.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $136.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $98.09 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.98. The company has a market capitalization of $435.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.
