JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.29.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.25. 10,470,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,312,065. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.35 and a 200-day moving average of $121.98. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $435.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.78, for a total transaction of $582,427.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.