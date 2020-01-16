Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.40 Million

Analysts predict that Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) will post $66.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.58 million to $70.51 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year sales of $253.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.49 million to $283.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $353.89 million, with estimates ranging from $303.38 million to $409.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jumia Technologies.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on JMIA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Renaissance Capital began coverage on Jumia Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Jumia Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,217,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 70.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JMIA traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,100,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,044. Jumia Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $468.17 million and a P/E ratio of -1.93.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.