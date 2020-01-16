Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust (LON:JUKG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $308.00

Shares of Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:JUKG) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 308 ($4.05) and last traded at GBX 303 ($3.99), with a volume of 3848 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 303 ($3.99).

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 287.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 278.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10.

About Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust (LON:JUKG)

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to focus on capital appreciation from holding predominantly listed investments. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s United Kingdom equity portfolio combines core holdings of large-cap stocks, which pay dividends and various smaller growth stocks.

