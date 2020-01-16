Kadmon (KDMN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kadmon (NYSE: KDMN):

1/15/2020 – Kadmon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules and biologics to address disease areas of significant unmet medical need. The company is developing product candidates within autoimmune and fibrotic diseases, oncology and genetic diseases. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

1/10/2020 – Kadmon is now covered by analysts at Nomura. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Kadmon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules and biologics to address disease areas of significant unmet medical need. The company is developing product candidates within autoimmune and fibrotic diseases, oncology and genetic diseases. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

1/4/2020 – Kadmon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules and biologics to address disease areas of significant unmet medical need. The company is developing product candidates within autoimmune and fibrotic diseases, oncology and genetic diseases. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

1/3/2020 – Kadmon was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE:KDMN traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,406,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,427. The stock has a market cap of $546.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.48. Kadmon Holdings Inc has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $5.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Get Kadmon Holdings Inc alerts:

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.31). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 188.03% and a negative net margin of 9,855.14%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.29 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kadmon Holdings Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,470,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KDMN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kadmon by 736.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 5.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 11,236 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Kadmon during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.