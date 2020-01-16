Kava 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.81 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. In the last week, Kava has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00012465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $9.66 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.06 or 0.03559994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011567 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00193831 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00028324 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00125573 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Kava can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

