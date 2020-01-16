Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB) Stock Price Down 1%

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KTYB)’s share price traded down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.25 and last traded at $23.27, 922 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 169% from the average session volume of 343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average is $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $137.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Kentucky Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter.

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Kentucky Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit, safe deposits, interest and noninterest bearing deposits, and time deposits.

