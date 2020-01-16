KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Short Interest Down 6.6% in December

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,780,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 14,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.18.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 15,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $303,618.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,974.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 25,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $465,987.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 108,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,980.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 670,702 shares of company stock valued at $12,328,208 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 202.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

KEY stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.41. 7,813,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,017,636. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.77%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

