Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Raised to C$45.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KEY. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a buy rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Keyera from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James set a C$42.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Keyera presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$39.32.

TSE:KEY traded up C$0.07 on Wednesday, reaching C$34.79. 170,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion and a PE ratio of 12.93. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$26.16 and a 12 month high of C$35.84.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$834.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.7405024 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 67.63%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

