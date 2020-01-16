KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.26

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (OTCMKTS:KHDHF)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.26 and traded as high as $1.75. KHD Humboldt Wedag International shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 280 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26.

About KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF)

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG provides various engineering products and services for the cement industry worldwide. The company offers clean technology solutions; and pyro processing equipment, including preheaters, calciner systems, bypass systems, rotary kilns, clinker coolers, large fans, and firing systems.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for KHD Humboldt Wedag International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KHD Humboldt Wedag International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.