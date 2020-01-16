Kidder Stephen W Sells 2,644 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kidder Stephen W trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 2.6% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 83.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock opened at $58.94 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $60.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.05. The company has a market cap of $258.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intel news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.66.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.