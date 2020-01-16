Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $19.00. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

KRP opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $368.30 million, a P/E ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 1.51. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average is $15.17.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.53 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.