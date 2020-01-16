Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $11.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Kingstone Companies an industry rank of 70 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, CEO Barry Goldstein bought 5,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $36,911.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,890 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,707.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 12,358 shares of company stock worth $92,769 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Kingstone Companies by 18.4% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Kingstone Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Integre Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kingstone Companies by 65.7% in the second quarter. Integre Asset Management LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Kingstone Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 43.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KINS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $86.17 million, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.45). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $38.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kingstone Companies (KINS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.