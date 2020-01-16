Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €70.00 by UBS Group

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.12% from the stock’s current price.

KGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kion Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €58.88 ($68.46).

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at €61.34 ($71.33) on Thursday. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($95.14). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €61.91 and its 200-day moving average price is €53.62.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

