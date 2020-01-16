Krios Market Cap Achieves $3.60 Million (KRI)

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last week, Krios has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. Krios has a total market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $4,994.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Krios token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $326.14 or 0.03706862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00206335 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029653 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00130041 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Krios Token Profile

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,191,529 tokens. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Krios Token Trading

Krios can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

