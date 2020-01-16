Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LON:LOGP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.71

Lansdowne Oil & Gas Plc (LON:LOGP) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and traded as high as $0.75. Lansdowne Oil & Gas shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 3,038,176 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.19. The company has a market cap of $4.82 million and a PE ratio of -9.25.

Lansdowne Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:LOGP)

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves in the Irish Celtic Sea. It holds rights in the 2/07 Helvick and the 1/11 Barryroe exploration licenses located in the North Celtic Sea basin of offshore southern Ireland.

