Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORF) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.20 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LGORF. Credit Suisse Group raised Largo Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

LGORF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.86. 117,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,951. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05. Largo Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32.

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% in the Maracás Menchen Mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.