Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Decreases Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE trimmed its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser comprises approximately 1.9% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,715,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,837,219,000 after buying an additional 11,845,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,603,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,420,000 after buying an additional 271,189 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,323,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,984,000 after buying an additional 252,350 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,280,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,742,000 after buying an additional 183,558 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,942,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,490. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $31.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.65.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.93.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

