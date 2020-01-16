Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE trimmed its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 1.2% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,351,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,882,111,000 after buying an additional 535,990 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $39,269,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,426,000 after buying an additional 293,663 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.2% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $428,612,000 after buying an additional 277,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $21,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

CNI stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.62. 1,127,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.24. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.406 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNI. Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.17.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

