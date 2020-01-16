Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 300 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,564,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600,225 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,096 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10,041.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,960,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753,922 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,370,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,968,000 after acquiring an additional 796,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.32. The stock had a trading volume of 47,147,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,103,072. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

