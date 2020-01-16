Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1065 per share on Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

LGI stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.81. 44,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,076. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.85. Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $16.90.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

