Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Short Interest Update

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the December 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 710,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

LAZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

LAZ stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.52. The company had a trading volume of 12,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,038. Lazard has a 1 year low of $31.07 and a 1 year high of $44.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.97.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Lazard had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 50.66%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Lazard’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 4,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $165,795.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lazard by 50.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 58,375 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 553,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

