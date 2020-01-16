Leadcoin (LDC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14.00

Leadcoin (CURRENCY:LDC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Leadcoin has a market capitalization of $60,365.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of Leadcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Leadcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, IDEX, Liqui and Bancor Network. In the last seven days, Leadcoin has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Leadcoin alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.73 or 0.03632495 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011500 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00196056 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00028477 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00128866 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Leadcoin Profile

Leadcoin launched on March 1st, 2018. Leadcoin’s total supply is 2,627,412,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,399,592 tokens. The Reddit community for Leadcoin is /r/leadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Leadcoin is www.leadcoin.network . Leadcoin’s official Twitter account is @LeadCoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Leadcoin

Leadcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Liquid, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leadcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Leadcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Leadcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Leadcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Leadcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.