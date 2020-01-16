Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Trading Up 0.6%

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR)’s share price was up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.73 and last traded at $32.31, approximately 1,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.13.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.1929 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) by 615.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.74% of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit