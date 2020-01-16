Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Trading Up 0.6%

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR)’s share price was up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.73 and last traded at $32.31, approximately 1,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.13.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.1929 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) by 615.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.74% of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

