Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) dropped 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $80.80 and last traded at $80.80, approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 39 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers a range of products and solutions that connect buildings to energy, data, and lighting, such as switches, power sockets, distribution panels, circuit breakers, lighting management products, security systems, trunkings, floor boxes, enclosures, sockets, screen mounts, uninterruptible power supply devices, tubes, ducts, extensions, and others.

