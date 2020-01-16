LHT Trading 0.5% Lower This Week (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One LHT coin can now be purchased for $0.0533 or 0.00000609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and Alterdice. LHT has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $1,206.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LHT has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00039647 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005016 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000139 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000155 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . LHT’s official website is usdx.cash . The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LHT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and Alterdice. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

