Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Short Interest Down 7.1% in December

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 842,900 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 907,300 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 82,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. FBN Securities downgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series A from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.
In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $452,767.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 147,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $7,039,422.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,332,171.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 871,400 shares of company stock valued at $39,192,436 over the last three months.
NASDAQ:FWONA traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.40. 145,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.89 and a beta of 0.90. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a twelve month low of $29.13 and a twelve month high of $45.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average of $39.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%.
About Liberty Media Formula One Series A
Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.
