Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Short Interest Down 7.1% in December

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 842,900 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 907,300 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 82,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. FBN Securities downgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series A from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $452,767.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 147,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $7,039,422.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,332,171.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 871,400 shares of company stock valued at $39,192,436 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWONA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 42.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,635,000 after buying an additional 112,700 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 604.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 106,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 91,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,116,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,906,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FWONA traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.40. 145,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.89 and a beta of 0.90. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a twelve month low of $29.13 and a twelve month high of $45.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average of $39.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series A

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

