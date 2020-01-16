Liberum Capital Raises Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) Price Target to GBX 860

Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) had its target price lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 860 ($11.31) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of OXB stock opened at GBX 700 ($9.21) on Monday. Oxford BioMedica has a 1 year low of GBX 461.50 ($6.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 793 ($10.43). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 647.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 619.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $538.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.34.

In other Oxford BioMedica news, insider Lorenzo Tallarigo acquired 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 644 ($8.47) per share, with a total value of £2,672.60 ($3,515.65).

Oxford BioMedica Company Profile

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

