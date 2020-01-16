Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Reaches $1.98

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $1.98 or 0.00022821 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, BtcTrade.im and ZB.COM. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $7.63 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 42% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00663504 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009914 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009033 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, ZB.COM and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

