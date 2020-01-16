Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 29,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCL. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,742,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,305,000 after buying an additional 528,117 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,013,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,556,000 after buying an additional 502,236 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,642,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,300,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,927,000 after buying an additional 380,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,218.1% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 374,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after buying an additional 358,201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.26. 9,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,490. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $21.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

