Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,615,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,321,000 after buying an additional 190,892 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,333,000 after buying an additional 289,113 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,125,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,121,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 955,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,475,000 after buying an additional 50,142 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 859,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,421,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.53. 23,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,450. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $21.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0483 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

