Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,615,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,321,000 after buying an additional 190,892 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,333,000 after buying an additional 289,113 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,125,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,121,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 955,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,475,000 after buying an additional 50,142 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 859,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,421,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.53. 23,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,450. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $21.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0483 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit