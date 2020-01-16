Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,597 Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 129,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 108,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 52,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 21,067 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 448,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJK traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.91. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,144. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.73 and a one year high of $24.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.0713 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

