Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $310,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 959 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Netflix from $380.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

Shares of NFLX traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $337.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,474,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,200,361. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.14. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $385.99. The firm has a market cap of $148.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.