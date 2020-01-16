Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $5.99 Million in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,990,000. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $506,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 476.7% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 138,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after buying an additional 114,703 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $76.09. 9,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,622. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $75.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.191 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

