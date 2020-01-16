Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,998 Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,000. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF comprises about 2.0% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 1,116.7% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,961,000 after buying an additional 13,444 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 291.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after buying an additional 13,107 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,786,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,252,000.

ONEQ traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $363.25. 267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,917. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $272.90 and a 1 year high of $362.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $3.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $12.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

