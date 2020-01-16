LINKA (LINKA) Price Reaches $0.0084 on Exchanges

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last week, LINKA has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LINKA token can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LINKA has a market capitalization of $5.81 million and approximately $280,744.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036691 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $527.95 or 0.06068247 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027536 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00034934 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00127678 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001474 BTC.

LINKA Token Profile

LINKA is a token. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

LINKA Token Trading

LINKA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars.

