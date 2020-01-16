Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock Price Up 1%

Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s stock price rose 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.14 and last traded at $6.02, approximately 2,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 413,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

LQDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $97.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies Inc will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 11,363 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

