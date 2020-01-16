Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) CEO Sells $2,802,150.00 in Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $2,802,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,342 shares in the company, valued at $11,181,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $192.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,807. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.80 and a 1 year high of $206.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.43.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.23. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 35.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Littelfuse by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Littelfuse by 7.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Littelfuse by 9.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LFUS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. CL King boosted their target price on Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.67.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

