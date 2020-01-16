LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RAMP. First Analysis upgraded LiveRamp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on LiveRamp from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total value of $48,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,605.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $728,449.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,195.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,737 shares of company stock worth $824,020. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,185,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 50,253 shares in the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LiveRamp stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,957. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $63.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.89 and a 200 day moving average of $45.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -32.93 and a beta of 1.48.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.08. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 280.55%. The company had revenue of $90.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.08 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

