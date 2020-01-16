Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Acquires Shares of 35,360 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,442.3% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 394,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,960,000 after acquiring an additional 387,815 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $12,072,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 100.5% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 366,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,093,000 after acquiring an additional 183,880 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,730,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,563,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,054,000 after acquiring an additional 165,117 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.82. The stock had a trading volume of 122,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,375. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.86 and a 12 month high of $58.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

