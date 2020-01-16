Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Boosts Stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.56.

Shares of MKC stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.40. 5,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,853. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.13. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1 year low of $119.00 and a 1 year high of $173.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.86 and a 200 day moving average of $163.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.