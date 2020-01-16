Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,675 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $756,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 519,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $77,075,000 after buying an additional 123,548 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 46,067 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 87,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total value of $14,056,128.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,780 shares in the company, valued at $6,850,789.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.26 per share, with a total value of $192,786.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,722.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 400,741 shares of company stock worth $65,021,287. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.66.

NYSE CRM traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $161.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $137.87 and a twelve month high of $184.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.03.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

