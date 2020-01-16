Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Lowers Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 85.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 85.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $28.50 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.93.

NYSE WY traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $31.15. 39,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,027. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.71. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $31.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.65.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 115.25%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

