Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 109 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10,824.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,308 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,141,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $621,561,000 after acquiring an additional 598,230 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,139,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,033,477,000 after acquiring an additional 395,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,118,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 39.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,081,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $317,491,000 after purchasing an additional 305,978 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $335.94. 293,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,913. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $322.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $336.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.27.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,960 shares in the company, valued at $97,332,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.