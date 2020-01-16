Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 5,371 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,371 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 52.4% in the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Edward Jones raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.08.

NYSE OXY traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $47.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,573,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,882,482. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $68.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day moving average is $43.87. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Bob Shearer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.96 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,533.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Klesse bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.31 per share, with a total value of $471,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 113,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,009.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

