Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jentner Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $96.69. The company had a trading volume of 147,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,810. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.91. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $72.03 and a 52 week high of $96.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.1956 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

