Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 68 ($0.89) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LLOY. Redburn Partners downgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 62 ($0.82) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.99) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 72 ($0.95) to GBX 75 ($0.99) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 72 ($0.95) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 66.63 ($0.88).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LLOY traded up GBX 0.09 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 57.90 ($0.76). 125,800,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,650,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 62.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 56.98. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97).

In related news, insider Sara V. Weller purchased 32,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £20,122.68 ($26,470.24). Also, insider Juan Colombás sold 1,000,000 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total value of £630,000 ($828,729.28).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.